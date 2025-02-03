Atlanta visits Detroit, looks to end road slide

Atlanta Hawks (22-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (25-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hits the road against Detroit looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Pistons are 17-18 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 9.2.

The Hawks have gone 15-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the NBA scoring 16.5 fast break points per game. Jalen Johnson leads the Hawks averaging 3.7.

The Pistons are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (back), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (personal), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press