Atlanta United visits CF Montreal in first round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Atlanta United FC (10-14-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. CF Montreal (11-13-10, eighth in the Conference during the regular season)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +132, Atlanta United FC +179; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits CF Montreal in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Montreal is 9-10-7 in conference play. Montreal has a 1-5-1 record when it scores a single goal.

United is 10-9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 167 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has scored 11 goals and added three assists for Montreal. Caden Clark has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Saba Lobzhanidze has scored nine goals with four assists for United. Aleksey Miranchuk has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.

United: Quentin Westberg (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

