Atlanta United-Timbers Preview

While the Portland Timbers have settled in nicely to their new home digs, Atlanta United FC must find a way to start getting positive results on the road.

In this rematch of last season's MLS Cup final, the Timbers aim for a fourth consecutive home victory while trying to extend Atlanta's road losing streak to seven games Sunday night.

Goals by Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar were enough to give Atlanta, in just its second season, the MLS Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Portland in December. While Atlanta (13-9-3) got off to a slow start this season, it's back on track and won four of the last five games to enter this weekend's matchday second in the Eastern Conference.

However, all four of those wins have come at home, where United is 10-1-3 and has not lost since April 20. On the road, it's been a different story for Atlanta, which is 3-8-0 and been outscored 17-8 during a six-game losing streak away from home.

Six of Atlanta's remaining nine league matches are on the road.

"You gotta win the games, period," veteran Atlanta defender Jeff Larentowicz told the official MLS website. "We're also trying to win road games, which we haven't done.

"Portland is a huge test. They're a good team - obviously the team we beat in the final, and they'll want to stick it to us for sure."

While Atlanta, which won the Campeones Cup this week and also saw Frank de Boer put his foot in his mouth with comments regarding equal pay for women's soccer players, looks to turn things around on the road, Portland (11-9-4) is trying to stay hot at home.

The Timbers, who played their first 12 games away while Providence Park was getting a makeover, are amid a 6-1-2 overall stretch and 5-0-2 at home since opening there with a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles FC on June 1.

Brian Fernandez scored twice in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday - the second of 10 straight home games for Portland. The victory also put the Timbers above the playoff line in the Western Conference, heading into Saturday's games.

"It's very important for us to win at home," Fernandez told, via an interpreter, the Timbers' official website. "We need to add points every single match.

"We need to keep improving."

This matchup features two of the most talented scorers in MLS. Fernandez has a remarkable 10 goals in 12 league games, while Martinez sits on 20 over 22 matches.

With a brace in last Sunday's 2-1 victory over New York City FC, Martinez has at least one goal in each of his last 10 matches, and 15 total over that span.