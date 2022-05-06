Atlanta United takes home losing streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

1 min read
Chicago Fire (2-3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, Chicago +461, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire looking to stop a two-game home skid.

United is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 46 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Fire are 1-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are second in the Eastern Conference giving up only seven goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has scored two goals with two assists for United. Marcelino Moreno has two goals and two assists.

Kacper Przybylko has two goals for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 0.7 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Fire: Fabian Herbers (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

