Atlanta United looks to stop losing streak in matchup with New York City FC

New York City FC (11-9-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-11-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC +127, NYCFC +187, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United looks to stop a three-game skid when it hosts New York City FC.

United is 6-8-3 against conference opponents. United ranks eighth in the league drawing 128 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

NYCFC is 10-3-3 in conference games. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 27 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saba Lobzhanidze has scored five goals with one assist for United. Daniel Rios has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has scored eight goals and added two assists for NYCFC. Tayvon Gray has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Edwin Mosquera (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).

NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Kevin O'Toole (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press