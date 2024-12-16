Atlanta United hires Chris Henderson from Miami as chief soccer officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United hired Chris Henderson as its chief soccer officer and sporting director on Monday, reuniting him with team president Garth Lagerwey.

Henderson spent the past four seasons with Inter Miami, which won the 2024 Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record in Major League Soccer with a star-studded team led by MVP Lionel Messi.

He will now try to rebuild Atlanta, which won the MLS Cup in just its second season but has not claimed a trophy of any kind since 2019. In an interesting twist, United did pull off a shocking upset of Miami in this season's playoffs after barely qualifying for the postseason.

“I’ve followed this club for a while now and the ambitions of the club, both on and off the pitch, are clear and that’s to compete for trophies every single season,” Henderson said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work with Garth and to play a role in helping Atlanta United build on its history of success.”

Before joining the Herons, Henderson worked in the front office of the Seattle Sounders for 12 years, where he helped build a team that made the playoffs every season and captured a pair of MLS Cup titles.

Lagerwey joined the Sounders in 2015 as general manager, forging a successful partnership with Henderson that included four appearances in the MLS title game in five years.

Atlanta will send Miami a second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for signing Henderson.

“His illustrious career and vast experience was something we valued in this hiring process and he was someone who immediately rose to the top of our search,” Lagerwey said. “He understands all the nuances that MLS roster building brings and I’m excited to see him play a pivotal role in helping us bring that consistent winner to Atlanta.”

United is rebuilding its leadership team after firing coach Gonzalo Pineda and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, who had been with the franchise since its inception.

The next step is the hiring of a new coach. Rob Valentino served as interim manager after Pineda was dismissed in June.

