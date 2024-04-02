Atlanta takes on conference rival Detroit

Detroit Pistons (13-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

The Hawks are 21-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 9-4 in one-possession games.

The Pistons are 10-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 4-46 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks score 119.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 119.4 the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 130-124 on Dec. 19, with Trae Young scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is shooting 56.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Ivey is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Pistons. Evan Fournier is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 99.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Pistons: Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee), Taj Gibson: day to day (hamstring), Marcus Sasser: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press