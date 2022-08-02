Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Teases Its Inevitable End — and Confirms Its Premiere Date

Atlanta is returning home one last time.

After its third season saw the cast on a season-long journey in Europe, the FX series is making its way back to the Georgia capital for its fourth and final season.

Premiering next month, season 4 will see Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) pondering whether "Atlanta changed or have they" since being away.

The first trailer for the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing the group encountering a series of obstacles amid their return. At one point, a therapist tells Glover's Earn that he seems "frustrated," which he quickly denies.

"I'm not upset about anything. I mean, not to flex but work is good," he says. "Then, all hell breaks loose."

Donald Glover

Guy D'Alema/FX Donald Glover in Atlanta

Glover, 38, teased what's to come at Atlanta's final outing on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. According to TVLine, the series star, creator and executive producer said season 4 "explores people more than ever before, [because] we're right now living in a time where we don't give people the benefit of the doubt."

Season 3 of Atlanta premiered earlier this year after experiencing huge delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production halted in the spring of 2020 due to the virus, resulting in its original early 2021 release date not being possible.

The acclaimed series ultimately spent three years away from air following the sophomore outing's 2018 release.

Previously, Glover said he wanted to end the show after season 2, but he has since explained why four seasons is the appropriate end.

Atlanta Show

Oliver Upton/FX

"Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right, they don't happen," he said in February at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, per Variety. "I don't feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us."

Glover continued: "Everybody in that writers' room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly."

Atlanta's final season premieres Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.