‘Atlanta’ Recap: Donald Glover Takes Aim at Tyler Perry

Alan Sepinwall
·6 min read
ATL-405_Scn8pt_GD0074rC - Credit: Guy D'Alema/FX
ATL-405_Scn8pt_GD0074rC - Credit: Guy D'Alema/FX

A review of this week’s Atlanta, “Work Ethic!” coming up just as soon as I develop a tolerance to grits…

The last time Atlanta put Donald Glover into heavy prosthetic makeup, it was to play the unnerving title character of the incredible “Teddy Perkins” episode. That one was a commentary on Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and a host of other Black artists who channeled the pain of their own abuse into their music. So it made sense to give him a chalky, uncanny valley face not unlike Jackson’s post-plastic surgery appearance. “Work Ethic!” is not nearly as tragic as “Teddy Perkins,” but it’s nonetheless satirizing a huge figure in Black popular culture, so into disguise Glover once again goes as the Tyler Perry-esque Kirkwood Chocolate(*).

More from Rolling Stone

(*) If we are being technical, the prior episode credited “Teddy Perkins as himself,” and the guest credits FX PR provided me for this episode start off with Kirkwood Chocolate being played by… Kirkwood Chocolate. (He is top-billed over even Zazie Beetz!) But the voice and the eyes are unmistakably Glover’s, regardless of all the latex and padding that the rest of him is hiding under. 

“Work Ethic!” is a substantially frothier, goofier episode than “Teddy Perkins,” yet the two feel linked by more than just Glover going incognito once again. Both feature Atlanta regulars out on what seems like a simple mission. Back then, it was Darius trying to get a piano with colored keys, while here, it’s Van filming a guest appearance on one of Mr. Chocolate’s shows, not as a new career but as a fun thing to try. Instead, each of our heroes find themselves trapped in a haunted house of sorts, subject to the whims of an inscrutable figure representing a distinct slice of Black pop culture. And both of our heroes survive, shaken by the day but ultimately reassured that they have not invested all of themselves in art the way their temporary captors had.

Though Glover and Perry’s productions both operate out of Atlanta, they occupy distant poles on the pop-cultural spectrum. Perry is a machine, churning out movies and TV episodes at a pace that seems physically impossible, while Glover has, before these consecutively-produced final seasons, taken his sweet time making Atlanta. Perry has won an Oscar and an Emmy, but honorary ones for his work as a mogul rather than competitive ones for his work as a director or writer; most of his industry plaudits have come from the Black awards shows that Van sounds so dismissive of in this episode. Atlanta has won six Emmys and gotten more than two dozen nominations. Both filmmakers can be divisive, but the love for Perry’s work comes almost exclusively from Black audiences(*), where affection for Atlanta has more easily crossed racial barriers. Perry’s stuff is often unapologetically lowbrow, where Glover is aiming for something stranger and more thoughtful, even as he leaves room for bursts of silliness like we get in this very episode.

(*) Perry has treated this like a feature rather than a bug; as he said in a cameo on Kenya Barris’ Netflix comedy #blackAF, “I don’t give a fuck [about winning over white audiences], because I’m talking to us!”

Kirkwood Chocolate is Tyler Perry by way of the Wizard of Oz — an enigmatic, heard-but-not-seen figure who churns out product in ways that simultaneously seem rushed, ludicrous, and inscrutable. Van is there for what she thinks will be a few hours to play a small role in one of Chocolate’s sitcoms(*). Instead, it is Lottie who inadvertently catches the eye of Mr. Chocolate when she interrupts a rehearsal to defend her mom from being yelled at by a character in the scene. Watching on a monitor from his private office, and appearing to everyone in Chocolate Land as a deep and ominous voice on an intercom, Chocolate not only inserts Lottie into this show, but in seemingly every other production on the lot(**).

(*) It’s Van’s first appearance since “The Most Atlanta.” Of note: In “The Homeliest Little Horse,” Earn told his therapist that he hoped Van and Lottie would move to Los Angeles so that they could stay close when he took his new job. The show has been a bit vague about his current living status, but Van does not seem like someone preparing to pull up roots and leave Georgia. She also does not appear to have found a career direction since losing her teaching job, which is why her hairdresser friend Phaedra has suggested this guest appearance, and why Van keeps repeating the line about it being “an experience.” Van is emotionally healthier than she was in the Europe season, but she’s still drifting overall.

(**) Glover (who also directed this one), writer Janine Nabors, and the rest of the Atlanta creative team have a lot of fun inventing fake titles for various Chocolate World movies and shows, including Still Ain’t Crazy, Captain Kernel, and Nobody Can’t Tell Me What To Do 2. (They’re worthy of 30 Rock, where Glover worked for a while as a writer in his pre-Community days.) And the various stages on the lot are named after the likes of the late actor/wrestler Tiny Lister, the late comic actor John Witherspoon (like Lister, a co-star in the Friday films), and actor/filmmaker Mario Van Peebles.

It does not take Van very long to feel like her child has been abducted into a labyrinth from which she might never escape. Van gets some help from handyman Shamik and costumer Marcie, but her daughter is perpetually out of her reach. It’s only when she charges into Chocolate’s office — with assistance from a gun-toting Marcie — that she is able to finally get her daughter back, even if Lottie is upset to be denied the chance to star in six seasons of a children’s show that will make her financially stable until she’s 20.

The whole episode is ridiculous, as we see various Chocolate World employees struggling to serve the whims of their hidden employer. But it’s when Van finally confronts Chocolate that things go to a new comic height. It’s not just that Glover is a brilliant sketch performer who has mostly chosen to ignore that gift. It’s that Nabors’ script makes Chocolate so ridiculous that, like Teddy Perkins, he barely seems human anymore. We discover that he is able to churn out such an insane number of scripts through off-key banging away on a piano-typewriter hybrid (a “key-ano”) built for him by Steve Jobs. Like the fake D’Angelo’s room in “Born to Die,” the accommodations are otherwise modest, and Chocolate is preparing his own grits in between barking out impossible orders to his casts and crews. (“Have her say, ‘I’m pregnant,'” he demands of an actress on a kids show.) He tries suggesting that Chocolate World itself is in control of all of this, but Van calls him out as a con man who exploits the people he claims to be helping by casting them in these melodramatic, unrelatable stories.

Lottie’s a kid having fun, so she understandably doesn’t want to leave. Because Earn is doing so well for himself, Van has a financial cushion that is perhaps unavailable to the other stage mom she meets; the major hardship of walking away is that it upsets her kid. Throughout the series, Van has intersected with the celebrity world, whether it’s being friends with Paper Boi, having a dysfunctional romance with Alexander Skarsgård, or going to a party at Drake’s house. Things have not tended to end well for her in these situations. And whatever challenges she has faced as a mother — including the mental breakdown that led her to flee an ocean away from Lottie for a few weeks — she understands that Chocolate World is not a healthy place for anyone, let alone a young girl.

You could look at this as perhaps Atlanta taking a holier-than-thou position. The episode employs young Austin Elle Fisher to play Lottie, after all. And the script does concede that Chocolate provides jobs for a lot of people, in the same way that Tyler Perry got his Oscar and Emmy for keeping his casts and crews employed and working during the pandemic. But even most of the people Van meets on the backlot (other than perhaps Marcie) don’t seem to like the end product of that work.

Is this whole takedown fair? It depends, perhaps, on how much affection you have for the output that has made Perry a billionaire. Is it hilarious? Absolutely. If Atlanta weren’t so close to the end, and if the show as a whole weren’t so uninterested in repeating itself, I might root for a return appearance by Kirkwood Chocolate as Kirkwood Chocolate. But this one cameo will be more than enough.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic