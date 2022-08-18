Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case

·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Thursday denied bond — again — for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, one of nearly 30 people charged in a 65-count indictment alleging he is the leader of a criminal street gang.

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville heard a slew of outstanding motions in the case against the musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, is also charged in the racketeering and gang case. Both men have been in jail since their May arrests.

The musicians are accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, but the indictment outlines more serious crimes allegedly carried out by “Young Slime Life” associates ranging from drug possession to murder.

Of the 28 people charged, three remain at large, while at least eight who are in custody still don't have attorneys, prosecutors told the judge, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

So far, Glanville has not granted bond to any of the defendants, citing concerns about witness intimidation and the possibility that additional felonies may be committed ahead of January’s trial. Williams’ attorneys have repeatedly asked that their client be given an ankle monitor and allowed to await trial on house arrest.

Appearing via video conferencing from the Cobb County jail, Williams smiled and blew kisses at relatives gathered in the courtroom during breaks in Thursday’s proceedings.

“Mr. Williams is an artist, a role model, a father and a son,” attorney Brian Steel told the judge, urging the rapper be released.

But his request was denied for the third time when Glanville sided with prosecutors to keep the musician behind bars.

The decision came after Glanville heard of at least one associate planning to testify against Williams being placed in protective custody after a document posted online showed his willingness to cooperate.

Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge to further restrict the disclosure of certain evidence ahead of trial, saying a page from discovery that was recently shared online jeopardizes the witness' safety.

“We found a lot of information concerning one of our witnesses on basically a (celebrity news) outlet,” Geary told Glanville.

Defense attorneys contend that YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is simply the name of Young Thug’s record label, not a violent Atlanta street gang as prosecutors allege.

Thursday’s hearing wasn’t the first time prosecutors have raised concerns about the safety of state’s witnesses. Glanville previously issued a temporary order instructing defense attorneys to withhold witness contact information from their clients.

But Kristen Novay, one of Kitchens' attorneys, asked prosecutors for proof that potential witnesses are actually being threatened.

“We want to know what specific threats there are,” Novay said. “There have been many allegations that there are threats to witnesses, and to date we have received no discovery, not a single shred of evidence from a witness who was actually threatened.”

In June, an 18-year-old relative of one of the defendants was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill the Fulton County sheriff and his wife unless Williams were released, authorities said, the newspaper reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada stays undefeated at world juniors with 6-3 win over Finland

    EDMONTON — Ridly Greig was a little banged up after helping Canada to a big win at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Not only did the Ottawa Senators' prospect score and contribute an assist in the 6-3 victory over Finland, he blocked some big shots when the Canadians ran into third-period penalty trouble. “Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to do anything for the boys or kind of get some momentum, I’m going to do it," Greig said. "Whether it’s stand in front of a slap sho

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar