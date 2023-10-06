Atlanta police officer arrested, charged with assaulting teen after responding to wreck

An Atlanta police officer was charged with sexual battery Thursday after a 16-year-old girl accused him of assaulting her after he responded to a traffic accident involving the girl in early August.

Police said Officer Anthony Anderson was removed from the field on Aug. 11 after the APD learned of the complaint, but the department has refused to provide an update on Anderson's job status post-arrest.

Police said Anderson was dispatched to a single-car accident during the early morning hours of Aug. 2. When he arrived at the scene, he made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was operating the vehicle.

Anderson's actions during and after his shift prompted a criminal investigation conducted by the by the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit, police said.

"On August 2, 2023, a 16-year-old minor reported to Gwinnett County officials that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that morning by an off-duty Atlanta Police officer," police wrote in a statement.

Officer Anthony L. Anderson

The police investigation concluded Thursday when Anderson was charged with Violation of Oath of Office, Cruelty to Children (2nd degree), Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Sodomy.

Anderson was taken into custody Thursday and transported by police to Fulton County Jail, where he will await trial.

"Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

According to Anderson's disciplinary report history, he received at least four citizen complaints since 2018.

"We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build," Schierbaum said. "You can be assured; I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department's criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter."

