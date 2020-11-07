Atlanta police charge suspect in fatal shooting of rapper King Von

A Savannah man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta on Friday morning.

Timothy Leeks, 22, was charged with murder after the Atlanta Police Department secured warrants on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution and 11 Alive.

King Von, 26, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was shot around 3:20 a.m. Friday during an argument between two groups of men that "escalated to gunfire," according to a statement provided by Officer Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Department. Bennett was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The incident took place outside Monaco Hookah Lounge, where two off-duty officers who were in uniform and working an extra job at the lounge, along with an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the arguing groups. Shots were fired, police said.

“Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured,” according to the police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are investigating in an attempt to determine "which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers," police said.

Leeks graduated from Jenkins High School in 2016 and also played varsity football for the school.

In August, the Savannah Police Department charged Leeks with attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction after an investigation led to the seizure of guns, more than 15 pounds of marijuana and nearly $16,000. He was one of five arrested in the investigation.

King Von was an upcoming rapper from the city of Chicago who released his first debut studio album “Welcome to O’Block” on Oct. 30. He was signed to other famous Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s OTF or Only The Family Entertainment label.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department.

Contributing: Jenna Ry

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia man charged in fatal shooting of rapper King Von