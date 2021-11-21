Atlanta plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 8.0.

The Thunder are 2-6 in road games. Oklahoma City is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 24.7 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is averaging 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Luguentz Dort is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 99.4 points, 51.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press