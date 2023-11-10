Atlanta plays Miami following Young's 41-point game

Miami Heat (4-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 120-119 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

Miami finished 44-38 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Nikola Jovic: day to day (wrist), Jamal Cain: day to day (illness), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press