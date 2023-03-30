Atlanta pitcher Max Fried leaves with left hamstring issue

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried left his opening day start against the Washington Nationals with left hamstring discomfort after 3 1/3 innings Thursday.

Fried exited the game after wincing as he ran to cover first base to retire the first Washington batter in the fourth inning.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and a team trainer went out to the mound to check on the left-hander, who threw one pitch to test his leg before heading toward the visiting dugout at Nationals Park.

Fried allowed four hits and one run in the game, his third consecutive start on opening day for the reigning NL East champions.

Last season, he was the runner-up in voting for the NL Cy Young Award behind Miami's Sandy Alcantara after going 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA.

