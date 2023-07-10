Atlanta Man Attempts To Rob Nail Salon, Gets Ignored By Everyone

A man’s attempt to rob an Atlanta nail salon last week didn’t go as planned, after the patrons basically ignored him. (See the video above.)

The unidentified suspect ― with his hand in a bag as if he were holding a weapon ― stormed into the Nail First salon last Monday demanding money, according to Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA-TV.

Although the man shouted, “Everybody get down! Give me all your money!” surveillance video shows he was ignored by both customers and employees.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The salon owner even decided it was OK to answer the phone during the attempted robbery while a customer casually stood up to go outside, though the suspect snatched her phone as she walked outside.

Eventually, the humiliation appeared to be too much for the suspect, who left the salon in a silver-colored sedan, according to law enforcement.

Lesa Barrow, a regular customer who was in the salon at the time of the attempted robbery, told WAGA that the owner was indeed scared of the would-be robber, but he didn’t react because he didn’t want his customers to worry.

“They come first, so that was his reaction, to calm everybody down, keep everybody relaxed,” Barrow told the news station.

The suspect was still on the loose as of Monday afternoon.

Related...