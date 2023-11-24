Atlanta Man Accused of Killing Subway Employee Over 'Too Much Mayo' on Sandwich Is Denied Bond

Melvin Williams is accused of killing a 26-year-old woman and injuring her coworker over an alleged argument about condiments on his sandwich

Brittany Macon/Facebook Brittany Macon

The man accused of killing a Subway employee and injuring another over a dispute about mayonnaise on his sandwich has been denied bond more than one year after the deadly shooting.

According to court documents obtained by 11Alive and WSB-TV, Melvin Williams will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Brittany Macon, 26, in June of 2022 and injuring her coworker Jada Statum, then 24, over an alleged argument about condiments on his sandwich.

Related: Subway Employee Killed During Argument that Began Over Mayonnaise: 'Don't Know What the World Is Coming To'

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," store owner Willie Glenn previously told Fox 5 Atlanta. "He decided to escalate the situation from there, and that's when all hell broke loose."



Williams is charged with murder, aggravated assault (family violence) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

Statum's 5-year-old son was also in the Subway store and witnessed the shooting, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. According to 11Alive, Williams was out on bond on unrelated charges when the shooting occurred.



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement shared with Atlanta News First in June of 2022, Macon's family remembered her as "caring and courageous."

“She was beautiful and loving, very vocal, would stand up for herself and others," the statement reads in part. "She was caring and loved life and her family I really would hope that the fact an unhinged man came into a restaurant and took a life. Mental health in the Black community needs to be addressed, it could’ve been anyone.”

Story continues

It is unclear if Williams has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.