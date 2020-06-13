Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists Masterpiece Below Appraisal

Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, offers a remarkable masterpiece 2-acre estate by architects Harrison Design and master craftsman Beecham Builders.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2020 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents a one-of-a-kind stunning Buckhead estate offered for $5.4 Million. Escape to your very own architecturally designed oasis with this sprawling and custom-built home. Reminiscent of a stately 19th Century Tuscan Villa and nestled at the heart of a splendid 2-acre sanctuary, it has been brought to life by renowned architects Harrison Design, and master craftsmen, Beecham Builders. The end result is an exquisite resort-like residence, brimming with breathtaking beauty.

More information on 4875 Jett Road, Atlanta GA 30327 can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/4875-JETT-ROAD-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6592878/49/.

Outdoors, the Ludowici tile roof is paired with 14-inch thick exterior walls of block and hard coat stucco, while internally, after stepping through the solid mahogany front door, a feast for your senses will prevail. Enhanced with high quality finishes, travertine floors complement a coverd ceiling, while a striking rotunda will captivate you with its ethereal charm. A statement staircase also curves its way upwards and commands instant attention, as will the choice of areas for entertaining and relaxation.

With summer coming, it's the idyllic loggia which will prove most irresistible. Hugging the rear of this home, it's fitted with everything required for effortless entertaining. Fire up the gas grill while you make the most of the prep area, deep sink, TV, and fireplace. A cascading waterfall spills into the expansive pool, while the lush, landscaped gardens act as an enchanting backdrop and ensure your peace and privacy.

Dramatic floor to ceiling arched doors lead back inside to the gourmet kitchen where space abounds. A separate breakfast prep area with additional SubZero refrigeration is accompanied by signature stone counters and island, a double oven plus a gas cooktop, and range. The ornate dining room, adorned with 12-foot ceilings is an exceptional addition to the grand living room spaces which are flanked with fireplaces, while a wet bar is one of two places to relax with a glass of your finest. The second bar resides on the terrace level (also with 12-foot ceilings) along with a home theater, wine cellar, billiards room, plus a home gym with steam shower.

The master suite, with hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, and a cozy fireplace successfully blend opulence with style. Double French doors offer an outlook onto the pool and glorious greenery while his and her master bathrooms, dual dressing rooms, a morning kitchen, and additional laundry ensure everything needed is within easy reach.

Timeless interiors have been paired with Elan smart home and energy-efficient technology to ensure it meets the needs of modern living without losing any of its luxury charm. There's also an executive study, four oversized bedroom suites, elevator, generator plus a full laundry center upstairs. Finally, an aggregate motor court with a sports court awaits, along with plenty of parking with a four-car garage and a space set up for a guest apartment.

Located in a highly desirable Buckhead neighborhood, where equally impressive homes rest on large landscaped large lots, it's also close to some of the nation's top ranked private schools. Chastain Park, with its horse park, golf course, tennis courts, pool, playgrounds, musical amphitheater, and walking trails are close and Buckhead's high-end shopping and dining precincts are a short drive away.

Now priced below appraisal, this represents a truly enticing property opportunity.

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. In 2019, Debra had a record-breaking year selling $42 million in 18 closed transactions representing both luxury buyers and sellers. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network which includes the music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Debra is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor' for the Atlanta real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra, a passionate marketer, is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. Debra is also the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine for the past 5 years and her clients' properties are regularly featured as the Estate of the Day. She is known as a social media influencer from her viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos.

Contact Info:

Name: Debra Johnston

Email: Send Email

Organization: Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

Phone: +1-404-312-1959

For more information, please visit https://www.debraajohnston.com.

