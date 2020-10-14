This Atlanta Home Goods Store Provides a Platform for Marginalized Makers

From House Beautiful

Looking for a way to outfit your home and do good? Enter SustainAble Home Goods. Located inside Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, the newly-opened shop was born out of a need for three specific markers of sustainability: sustainable jobs, sustainable communities, and a sustainable world.

The company, which houses fair and ethically made artisan goods, hand-picked decor, vintage furniture and accessories, started as a small kiosk outside of Ponce City Market opened in 2017 —a 10-month stint that resulted in invaluable experience for the new brand.

View photos Photo credit: Jamestown More

“It was a really beautiful experience,” founder LaToya Tucciarone tells House Beautiful. “Because you’re kind of front and center in the middle of everything. It was great brand exposure. People just happened upon us who maybe wouldn’t even have ever known we existed. So, in that sense it was really good. And we made really great relationships with the other retailers down there.”

But SustainAble Goods's new home is an entirely different experience: Upon entering the store, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set foot inside of a store located on the second floor of the forever-bustling Ponce City Market. SustainAble Home Goods is more reminiscent of a quaint gallery than it is a busy home decor store. Intricately weaved rugs rest next to hand-poured candles. And depending on where your gaze falls, you’ll find a placard, photo, or even a video sharing the captivating story of an item’s maker.

View photos Photo credit: Jamestown More

“I just believe that it’s important for us to know where things are made,” Tucciarone explains. “And to know what’s behind it because whether we know it or not, there’s a lot of exploitation behind a lot of the things that we buy. And that exploitation is leading to cycles of poverty…I think it’s just another point of connection between the maker and the consumer that I think is just really beautiful. So really wanting to facilitate that. And plus, these amazing makers their story deserves to be told.”

With interest in sustainable products and shops swiftly increasing, Tucciarone offers her insightful take on what sustainability personally means to her.

“To me, sustainability speaks not only to the planet, but how do we sustain each other? And if we sustain each other than we can sustain our planet,” she says. “I see them kind of working together. So for us, we talk about sustaining jobs. When you create jobs for people and economically empower them then you can sustain their communities. Communities can continue to thrive. Children can go to school and just be kids.”

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.





You Might Also Like