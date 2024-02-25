Atlanta Hawks All-STar Trae Young to have finger surgery, out at least four weeks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is set to undergo surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left pinky finger, the Hawks announced Sunday.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Young is averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game this season, while the Hawks (24-32) occupy the last play-in spot at 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The sixth-year NBA veteran, who starred at Oklahoma's Norman North High School, recently appeared in the NBA All-Star game, 3-point contest and skills challenge, and also had his "Young Family Athletic Center" gym open in Norman.

In his lone season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Young led the NCAA in points and assists.

Here's everything to know about Young's injury:

Trae Young injury update

The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday that Trae Young will undergo surgery to repair a tore ligament in his fifth finger of left hand and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Hawks said Young underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament. The announcement said he will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Young suffered the injury in Friday's 123-121 loss to Toronto, where he scored 11 points with seven assists on 4 of 13 shooting in 35 minutes.

What is Trae Young's injury?

Young underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament in his fifth finger of his left hand. He is expected to miss at least the next four weeks.

Trae Young NBA stats

Career averages: 25.6 points, 9.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals

2023-24: 26.4 points, 10.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals

Trae Young college stats

2017-18 (Oklahoma): 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Trae Young to have surgery for finger ligament, out at leats 4 weeks