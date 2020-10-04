Atlanta Hawks to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with new City Edition jerseys

The Atlanta Hawks revealed new City Edition jerseys for next season on Sunday afternoon, which will pay homage to perhaps the most famous person ever to come out of the city.

Hawks to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Hawks introduced special “MLK” uniforms on Sunday to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Proceeds from the sale of these jerseys will go to support economic empowerment programs for communities of color in the Atlanta area.

We are more than basketball; we are Dr. King’s LEGACY IN ACTION. #EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/KS3qLOCLdd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 4, 2020

The black, white and gold uniforms, the team said, “speaks to Dr. King’s determination as well as his understated style” while also honoring his “membership in the first Black Greet fraternity.” King’s signature also sits on the jersey’s authenticity tag.

King, who was born in Atlanta in 1929, is perhaps the most famous civil rights activist in American history.

“This year the Atlanta Hawks are proud to honor the life and work of a global icon and our city's most favored son, Dr. Martin Luther, Jr,” the team said in a statement, in part. “Now more than ever since his untimely passing, the eyes and ears of the world are focused on the evolution of social justice, poised to elevate Dr. King's vision from an aspiration to a universal reality of equality and dignity for all races.”

It’s more than a uniform – it’s a commitment. Introducing the 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform.



Proceeds from the sale of this jersey will go to support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta's communities of color.#EarnTheseLetters x #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mYsnzHDsMu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 4, 2020

The Hawks wore last year’s City Edition jerseys — which honored Peachtree Street in Atlanta — nine times during the regular season.

The decision to honor King, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his activism, is one of the latest social justice statements teams and players in the league have made in recent months.

“The tenets of Dr. King's social activism are the roots from which the Atlanta Hawks community work grows — crucial issues such as, Diversity, Inclusion, Voting Rights, and Economic Empowerment,” the team said. “We are building bridges through basketball to better the world around us. We vow to work, to fight, to take action … to earn these letters every day!

The Hawks revealed special "MLK" jerseys on Sunday. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: