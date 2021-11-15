Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter to undergo wrist surgery, will miss 8 weeks

Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss about eight weeks due to a right wrist injury, the team announced on Sunday night.

Hunter suffered a tendon injury in their 127-113 loss at the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and is set to undergo surgery on his wrist.

De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury during the game at GSW. An MRI taken yesterday revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. Hunter will receive surgery tomorrow in LA.



He is expected to return in approximately 8 weeks.

Based on that timeline, Hunter should be able to return in mid-January.

Hunter finished Monday's game in San Francisco and tried to go again against the Denver Nuggets on Friday — though he skipped Wednesday's contest against the Utah Jazz with a wrist sprain. Hunter had to leave their loss to the Nuggets early after his wrist flared back up.

"It was pretty sore coming into the game and the second half, he took a shot and it just didn't feel right, so I had to pull him," coach Nate McMillan said after that game, via The Associated Press.

He didn't play on Sunday in their 120-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hunter is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game so far this season. The 23-year-old, who went No. 4 overall in the draft in 2019, is in the third year of his four-year, $32 million deal with the Hawks.