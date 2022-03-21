Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts in latest NFL QB reshuffling

Yet another starting quarterback is changing places in the NFL's ongoing game of musical chairs at the position.

The Atlanta Falcons are trading franchise mainstay Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick, just days after the Falcons' failed bid to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Ryan, 36, has been the Falcons' starter since 2008, when the franchise selected the Boston College product with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he was named the NFL's MVP in 2016, when he led the Falcons to Super Bowl 51.

“I’ve seen firsthand from within the division and within the building the type of leader Matt is," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. "We thank him for being the consummate professional throughout this process and having the open dialogue as we work towards the best long-term plans for both sides. This was a difficult decision, but it was made easier by Matt’s professionalism and understanding throughout.

“Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term. We believe today’s agreement is the best long-term decision, not only for our organization, but also the best for Matt at this point, which is important for us. We wish he and his family the best in their next steps.”

The Falcons were one of four franchises that met with Watson last week and were thought to be in the quarterback's final two teams, along with the New Orleans Saints, for consideration. Watson reversed course, however, deciding to join the Cleveland Browns on Friday after his camp told the franchise earlier in the week that they were no longer in contention for his services.

Later on Monday, the Falcons signed free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract, the team announced. Mariota, 28, will be reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who served as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator for the quarterback's final year with the team in 2019.

Ryan was set to earn a $7.5 million roster bonus by 4 p.m. ET on Monday. By trading the quarterback, the Falcons will absorb a $40.525 million dead money hit on their salary cap this year.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs for a first down as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jonathan Newsome (91) pursues in the first quarter of their game at the Georgia Dome.

The Colts will look to him to provide at least temporary relief to a turbulent run at quarterback. Ryan will become the franchise's fifth different starting quarterback in five years.

Indianapolis traded 2021 starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders on March 9. Acquired last offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz last just one year with the team before being dealt. The Colts went 9-8 but failed to reach the playoffs after falling to the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular-season finale.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Ryan trade: Colts land QB, former NFL MVP from Falcons in deal