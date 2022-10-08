Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to bounce back with a win when they welcome Marcus Mariota's Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup.

The Buccaneers fell to 2-2 on the season after the Kansas City Chiefs handed them a Week 4 defeat, but Tampa Bay will remain on home turf ahead of a game with the rebuilding Falcons. Can Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers offense get back on the winning trend? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5 game:

Falcons at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 21

The Falcons have covered all four games this year, with their margin of victory or defeat in each being four points or fewer. Tom Brady is dealing with a sore shoulder, but this offense has looked out of sorts, either way. Still, Brady doesn’t usually drop three in a row, so Tampa is a safe play on the money line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant.

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 17

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are creating their offensive chemistry game-by-game. This will be a good one for them to build on after consecutive losses to the Packers and Chiefs. Brady is 9-0 against the Falcons in his career, too.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 17

A surprisingly high over here, so expect a big game from Tom Brady following Sunday night’s rough treatment from Kansas City. Atlanta won last week, but lost running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the IR with a knee injury.

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 20

Nate Davis: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 23

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 21

