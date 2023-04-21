Atlanta Falcons release CB Casey Hayward after 1 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback Casey Hayward was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday after one injury-plagued season.

Hayward was midway through a two-year deal with the Falcons, who saved $5 million in cap space by releasing the two-time Pro Bowler. The team will incur a $2 million dead cap hit.

The Falcons brought in Hayward, who grew up in Georgia, to pair with star cornerback A.J. Terrell.

But Hayward lasted only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury. He had one interception, deflected three passes and recorded 17 tackles for the Falcons.

The 33-year-old was a Pro Bowler with the Chargers in 2016 and 2017. He also has played for the Packers and Raiders over his 11-year career.

Hayward became expandable after the Falcons traded for cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick by Detroit in 2020, and signed Mike Hughes in free agency.

The team also could pursue a cornerback in next week's draft.

The Associated Press