Arthur Blank praises Matt Ryan, won’t commit to him longterm amid coaching and front office changes

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is overseeing several major changes in his organization this week, starting most importantly with finding a new head coach and general manager.

While it may be down the list a bit, Blank declined to fully commit to former MVP Matt Ryan as the team’s longterm quarterback.

“I love Matt, much like I love Dan [Quinn], I love Thomas [Dimitroff],” Blank said Monday. “Matt’s been a franchise leader for us, a great quarterback, one of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL. “I hope he’s going to be part of our plans going forward. But that will be a decision that I won’t make.”

Matt Ryan under contract through 2023

The Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night after their 0-5 start to the year. Quinn was in the midst of his sixth season with the team, and finished with a 43-42 overall record.

Ryan, 35, is in his 13th season with the Falcons. The former Boston College standout was named the league’s MVP in 2016, when he led Atlanta to Super Bowl LI. Ryan has seven touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards so far this season, though has failed to pick up a win.

Though he’s undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million extension in 2018 that’ll keep him with the team through the 2023 season.

While Blank loves what Ryan has done so far, and hopes he can continue, Blank insists that the choice about his future won’t be up to him.

“Matt has the ability to play at a very high level, even at this age,” Blank said. “Whether that’s going to continue or not, I’m not sure. I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level at what he’s played for us for 13 years, which has been incredible. So I will have to see. But that again, that’s going to be a decision, at the end of the day, that part of it will be up to the player, part of it will be up to the coaching staff, and whether or not Matt can keep himself together. “God-willing, he’ll be able to do that and play at the level he’s capable of playing at.”

Matt Ryan signed a five-year extension with the Falcons in 2018.

