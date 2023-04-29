Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Atlanta Falcons:

Round 1 (No. 8 overall) — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: Widely regarded as the best back since Saquon Barkley in 2018, he instantly becomes the linchpin of a 27th-ranked offense in 2022. And remember, HC Arthur Smith was highly reliant on RB Derrick Henry in his former post as offensive coordinator of the Titans. Robinson should also take a lot of pressure off seocnd-year QB Desmond Ridder. A three-down back with speed – Robinson clocked a 4.46 40 at the combine while showing off velvety soft hands – had more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons (while averaging 6.7 yards per touch). Draft tracker

Round 2 (38, from Raiders through Colts) — Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse: A left tackle in college, expect the 6-5, 318-pound second-team All-ACC performer to move inside, giving Atlanta (and first-round RB Bijan Robinson) one of the league's sneaky good offensive lines. Draft tracker

Round 3 (75) — Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State: A 6-6, 274-pounder has to help an Atlanta team get to the quarterback after it's managed just 39 sacks – total – over the past two seasons. Draft tracker

Round 4 (113) — Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Draft tracker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta Falcons picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections