Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are riding high after a Week 6 win and travel to Cincinnati to take on Zac Taylor's Bengals (3-3).

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase had a banner day as a dynamic offensive duo in Week 6 and will look to keep the momentum going at home. However, the Falcons were impressive in a win of their own. Mariota, Kyle Pitts and the rest of Atlanta will have something to say. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Bengals Week 7 game:

Spread: Bengals (-6.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (+230); Bengals (-280)

Over/under: 47.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 23, Falcons 21

Cincinnati still doesn’t look as explosive as it had last season but has won three of its last four. The Falcons upset the Niners thanks to Marcus Mariota’s explosion on offense. Though Atlanta is still a riskier play on the money line, it has covered all six games this season. I think there’s value here in having the Falcons get this many points.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (9) and WR Ja'Marr Chase had another big game in the Superdome on Sunday.

Safid Deen: Bengals 31, Falcons 23

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase got back into the groove we saw at LSU and during the Bengals Super Bowl run. It’ll continue against Atlanta.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 30, Falcons 17

A surprise 3-3 following their home victory over the 49ers, the Falcons need to fly north, where Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase appear to be reverting to Super Bowl form.

