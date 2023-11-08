Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 game

Week 10 is set to mark the return of Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) with their star quarterback expected to start his first game since tearing his ACL in December of last season. Murray was officially activated to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and if all goes well in practice this week, he’ll make his season debut as scheduled.

Murray's last game was a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, 2022. He threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season before getting hurt. He's selected to the Pro Bowl two times and was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 by the Cardinals after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

Last week after the Cardinals traded away Joshua Dobbs, they lost to the Cleveland Browns, 27-0, with two interceptions from rookie quarterback Clayton Tune. It's their first shutout since September 2018 when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-0.

The Falcons are coming off two straight losses, including a 31-28 loss to Dobbs in his first game with the Minnesota Vikings. They now have journeyman Taylor Heinicke in at quarterback after Desmond Ridder couldn't find consistency. He went 21-of-38 for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception last week.

Will Murray's return ignite the lowly Cardinals? Or will the Falcons have enough pieces together to capture the road win?

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Cardinals vs. Falcons odds, moneyline, over/under

The Falcons are favorites to defeat the Cardinals, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Falcons (-1.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-120); Cardinals (+100)

Over/under: 42.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

Story continues

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

Kyler Murray is expected to make his return from a torn ACL for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Week 9 winners, losers: Bills' bravado backfires as slide continues

NFL Week 10 odds, predictions and picks

Bears vs. Panthers | Patriots vs. Colts | Ravens vs. Browns | Bengals vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. 49ers | Vikings vs. Saints | Steelers vs. Packers | Buccaneers vs. Titans | Cardinals vs. Falcons | Chargers vs. Lions | Cowboys vs. Giants | Seahawks vs. Commanders | Raiders vs. Jets | Bills vs. Broncos

Lorenzo Reyes: Cardinals 21, Falcons 18

The Falcons are one of the more frustrating teams in the NFL, often misusing their star offensive players. Kyler Murray should be back and may be rusty, but I think he’ll give Arizona a boost and will present matchup problems for this Falcons defense that has been mostly solid.

Tyler Dragon: Cardinals 23, Falcons 21

Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut in Week 10 against the Falcons. The Arizona crowd will be fired up to see Murray. The dual-threat QB will also jumpstart the Cardinals offense. Murray is going to be rusty but is presence alone will help the entire Cardinals team.

Safid Deen: Cardinals 27, Falcons 23

Kyler Murray is set to make his return this week, and the Falcons defense just let Josh Dobbs beat them last week. This one could be close, but Murray leads the Cardinals to a win, and the hot seat heats up for Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Victoria Hernandez: Falcons 24, Cardinals 20

The Cardinals will be reenergized by Kyler Murray’s return. But he’s been out 11 months and this Arizona offense needs much more help than a quarterback change (and perhaps Joshua Dobbs wasn’t the problem). The Falcons have turned to veteran Taylor Heinicke and barely lost last week against Dobbs and his new team.

Jordan Mendoza: Falcons 27, Cardinals 24

This has all the making of being a trap game for Atlanta, given Kyler Murray will be back, and so could James Conner. But Arizona will need a little bit more time to mesh together.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

QB changes ahead? 12 NFL teams that could be on track for new starters in 2024

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals: Game predictions, picks, odds