Atlanta faces Miami on home skid

Miami Heat (24-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Miami looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Hawks are 15-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

The Heat are 5-1 against the rest of their division. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 10.9 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 106-98 on Nov. 27, with Bam Adebayo scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (quad), Clint Capela: out (calf).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Tyler Herro: out (achilles), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

