Atlanta faces Chicago, looks for 5th straight road win

Atlanta Hawks (24-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Hawks play Chicago.

The Bulls are 17-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 11- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 17-16 in conference matchups. Atlanta is 11-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 22 the Bulls won 110-108 led by 28 points from DeMar DeRozan, while Trae Young scored 34 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press