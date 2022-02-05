Atlanta Dream trade Carter to LA for Wheeler

Chennedy Carter is headed to Los Angeles for a fresh start.

The Atlanta Dream traded Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Sparks for Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles' first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season.

“Erica is a versatile guard in the prime of her career and we think she’s going to be a great fit here in Atlanta,” general manager Dan Padover said. “Both of these picks are going to be key assets for us as we aim to rebuild this team into a title contender. This trade positions us to be right where we want to be in 2022 and beyond.”

Carter averaged 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over two seasons with Atlanta after the Dream drafted her with the third overall pick in 2020. She was suspended by the team in July for conduct detrimental to the team and didn't return for the rest of the season.

“Chennedy Carter has the skills to be an All-WNBA talent,” Sparks GM and coach Derek Fisher said. “She can score at all three levels and has a tenacious approach to the game. At just 23 years old, we’re excited about the potential for her to be a star for many years to come.”

Wheeler averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with the Sparks in 2021.

“Today is a good day for us, we are excited to add such an experienced player to the point guard position,” coach Tanisha Wright said. “Throughout Erica’s career she has had to fight and claw her way to get to where she is today, and we are looking forward to her bringing that same determination and grit to the Dream. Erica gives us someone who can push tempo and be a solid playmaker for her team.”