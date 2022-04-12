  • Oops!
Atlanta Dream select Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick in 2022 WNBA draft

Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The WNBA draft is back in person this year and excitement is high. With a total of only 144 roster spots in the league, the pressure is on for prospects to cement their name in WNBA history.

The night at Spring Studios in New York City started with details on the situation of WNBA star Britney Griner and her detainment in Russia.

"Please know that getting her home safely continues to be our number one priority," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

With the first pick, Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard from the University of Kentucky. Last week, the Dream acquired the top pick from the Washington Mystics in order to select Howard, a three-time first-team All-American.

"This is a sigh of relief and a dream come true in this moment," Howard said.

Following the Dream's selection of Howard, the Indiana Fever - who had four first-round selections - made Baylor forward NaLyssa Austin the second overall pick and the Washington Mystics picked Ole Miss center Shakira Austin at No. 3.

2022 WNBA draft selections

Round 1

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington Mystics) -- Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky

2. Indiana Fever -- NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor

3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream) -- Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss

4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles Sparks) -- Emily Engstler, F, Louisville

5. New York Liberty -- Nyara Sabally, F, Oregon

6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas) -- Lexie Hull, G, Stanford

7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky) -- Veronica Burton, G, Northwestern

8. Las Vegas Aces (from Phoenix Mercury) -- Mya Hollingshed, F, Colorado

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) -- Rae Burrell, G, Tennessee

10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota Lynx) -- Queen Egbo, C, Baylor

11. Las Vegas Aces

12. Connecticut Sun

Round 2

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Indiana Fever)

14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream)

15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles Sparks)

16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington Mystics)

17. Seattle Storm (from New York Liberty)

18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas Wings)

19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago Sky)

20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix Mercury)

21. Seattle Storm

22. Minnesota Lynx

23. Las Vegas Aces

24. Connecticut Sun

Round 3

25. Indiana Fever

26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta Dream)

27. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington Mystics)

29. New York Liberty

30. Dallas Wings

31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)

32. Phoenix Mercury

33. Seattle Storm

34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota Lynx)

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Connecticut Sun

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA draft 2022: Atlanta Dream select Rhyne Howard with top pick

