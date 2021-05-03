Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen hired to replace Kim Mulkey at Baylor

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
Head coach Nicki Collen of the Atlanta Dream
With Nicki Collen headed to Waco, the Atlanta Dream now don't have a head coach less than two weeks from the start of the 2021 season. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen will take over for Kim Mulkey in Waco.

Baylor announced on Monday night that Collen will be the team’s next head coach. The news came just a week after Mulkey — who won three national titles with the Bears and built a powerhouse program there — left for LSU.

"I am thrilled to be the head coach at Baylor University. I believe it is the top job in the country for women's basketball," Collen said in a statement. "I am excited to begin working with this extremely talented team and I am grateful for the unwavering support of [university president Linda] Livingstone and [athletic director] Mack Rhoades. The success of this program speaks for itself, and I will begin working today to ensure Baylor women's basketball continues to be a program that excels at the highest levels."

Collen, 45, spent three seasons with the Dream and led the team to the semifinals during her first season at the helm and won the league’s Coach of the Year honors. She finished with a 38-52 overall record there, but went just 7-15 last season.

The news comes just two days before the Dreams’ first preseason game of the 2021 season. It’s now unclear who will coach that franchise this summer.

Collen spent nine seasons as an assistant at the collegiate level before taking the Dreams’ top job — six of which she did under her husband Tom Collen at Colorado State, Louisville and Arkansas. Collen also worked as an assistant on Curt Miller’s staff with the Connecticut Sun. The job at Baylor will be her first as a head coach in college.

“Nicki is a passionate leader of young women and an elite basketball mind and teacher of the game," Rhoades said in a statement. "She is a great mission fit who shares in our vision of preparing champions for life by commanding excellence both on and off the court.

“Nicki's professional experience will be invaluable to developing players for the next level. Her addition sustains our commitment to the women's basketball program at the highest level.”

