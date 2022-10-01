Atlanta Braves best struggling Jacob deGrom to tie New York Mets for NL East lead

Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com
·6 min read

ATLANTA — It's hard to leave anything out over the plate and get away with it against the Braves.

Jacob deGrom learned that lesson the hard way on Friday night.

The Mets ace flashed his dominant form but when he made a mistake, the Braves, who lead the National League in home runs, were there to capitalize. Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson each cranked solo home runs off deGrom as the Mets dropped the first game of their crucial series to the Braves, 5-2, in front of 42,402 fans at Truist Park.

The loss dropped the Mets back into a tie atop the National League East with the Braves. The Mets hold a 9-8 lead in the season series and need just one win in the teams' next two games to grab what could be an important tiebreaker.

"That’s a good lineup over there. You make mistakes over the middle, every once in a while you get away with it, but they did a good job of capitalizing on it," deGrom said. "I’m just going to make the adjustment and throw the ball where I need to throw it."

The Mets had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Luis Guillorme, but the Braves bounced back quickly. Riley launched a hanging slider over the wall in center field and Olson made it back-to-back home runs by ripping a fastball over the middle into the right-center field seats.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a home run against the New York Mets in the second inning of Friday's game.
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a home run against the New York Mets in the second inning of Friday's game.

WHO WINS NL EAST? Braves host Mets in biggest series of season

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Phillies' collapse puts playoff hopes in danger

DON'T MISS OUT: Sign up for sports news and features sent to your Inbox

In both cases, deGrom, who was dealing with a blood blister for the second straight start, fell behind in the count. In each case, the Braves made him pay.

"(I) don’t really think it affected me, I just threw some pitches down the middle," deGrom said. "I didn’t do a good job of locating when I needed to. I left some balls over the middle of the plate and they did damage on them."

He received a little bit of help from Francisco Lindor in the bottom of the third.

After Orlando Arcia knocked a leadoff single and moved over to second, Michael Harris II lined a sharp ground ball over the mound with two outs. Lindor gloved it behind second base and caught Arcia trying to round third for an inning-ending rundown.

The Mets ace settled in, picking up five straight strikeouts and seven consecutive outs between the fourth and sixth innings before Swanson ripped his 23rd home run of the season to left.

Reason for concern with Jacob deGrom?

After making a forceful return from a four-month IL stint with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, Jacob deGrom has struggled in the month of September.

He was coming off his worst start since 2019 last time out when he gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks across four innings in a loss to the Pirates.

The swings and misses have continued, but the opposition has been able to find some cracks across deGrom's four starts. He has now given up three earned runs or more in each of his last four starts as his ERA has leapt from 1.66 to 3.08

"Yeah, I feel good. That’s the most frustrating part about it," deGrom said. "Everything feels good, it’s just when I make a mistake over the middle of the plate, it’s getting hit hard. I’ve got to eliminate those."

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Atlanta.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Atlanta.

In those four starts, deGrom has still amassed 39 strikeouts or 9.75 per start. DeGrom said the blister popped during his start against the Pirates, but the area became aggravated later on Friday and the Mets did not want to risk any further damage, taking him out after 87 pitches.

"We decided that was enough," deGrom said. "We don’t want it to become a bigger issue than it is."

Tylor Megill mashed

With the Mets trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Buck Showalter called upon Tylor Megill to try and keep their deficit there.

Megill, who was making his fifth relief appearance since returning from a right shoulder strain, dug himself into a hole that he couldn't emerge from.

He gave up a single to Olson followed by a double from Travis d'Arnaud to lead off the inning. After the Braves' fourth run crossed on a sacrifice fly, Orlando Arcia moved them ahead 5-1 with a double into the left-center field gap.

"Just up and guys were catching up with him and staying on top of the ball," manager Buck Showalter said. "He wasn’t able to land anything soft enough except on the changeup to their catcher was center cut."

Megill gave up two earned runs on three hits in ⅔ inning before Trevor May ended the frame with a strikeout of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Megill, who made nine starts earlier in the season, was supposed to be auditioning for a postseason bullpen role but it has not gone as planned. In his five relief appearances this month, Megill has allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

"It’s a result-oriented world we live in," Showalter said. "Tylor wasn’t the reason we lost the game, but we’re continuing to try to get through the games to be prepared for not only tonight but tomorrow."

Francisco Alvarez has mixed debut

In the first major league game of his career, Francisco Alvarez came up in the biggest spot of the game.

With the bases loaded, one out in the top of the ninth and the Truist Park crowd on its feet, Alvarez waved through a cutter from Kenley Jansen as his bat went flying. He ended up finishing the night 0-for-4 despite some hard contact.

"Since the day I signed, I felt like I belonged here so that's why I take it with a sense of calmness because I know that I belong here. Obviously, there's a lot of work to be done, but I feel like I belong here, so that's how you approach it."

New York Mets designated hitter Francisco Alvarez grounds into a double play in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
New York Mets designated hitter Francisco Alvarez grounds into a double play in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.

The Mets' top prospect, who was called up with Darin Ruf placed on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain, also came up with a big opportunity from the No. 7 spot in the lineup with two runners on and no outs in the top of the second.

But on the first pitch of his major league career, Alvarez roped a sharp ground ball right at Riley at third base to jump-start a Braves double play.

"I felt good," Alvarez said. "I was excited because I was able to make my debut but also sad and disappointed that we weren't able to win that game."

On his second swing in the top of the fifth inning, Alvarez fanned at a fastball from Max Fried as his bat sailed into the netting behind home plate for the first time. On the seventh pitch of his at-bat, Alvarez hit a ground ball off the end of his bat to first base.

With Eduardo Escobar on second base in the top of the seventh, Alvarez knocked a deep fly ball to center field, but it was tracked down by Harris.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Braves beat Mets, best struggling Jacob deGrom to tie for NL East lead

Latest Stories

  • Mookie Betts' RBI double

    Mookie Betts smashes a line drive into the left-center-field gap, allowing Chris Taylor to score, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the 2nd

  • Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead

    Austin Riley doesn't want to put too much emphasis on winning the first game of a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. “To get the first one is huge and just try to build as much momentum off it as possible," Riley said. Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role