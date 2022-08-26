Atlanta-area DA wants former Trump chief of staff Meadows to testify in election interference probe

The Atlanta-area district attorney leading a far reaching investigation into election interference in the 2020 election is calling on former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia.

In court documents filed Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis described Meadows as a "material witness" to possible election fraud, indicating that he helped Trump arrange a Jan. 2, 2021 call in which the then-president pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to flip the statewide electionin his favor.

"The witness possesses unique knowledge concerning relevant communications between the witness, former President Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign and other known and unknown individuals in the multi-state coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere," Fulton County prosecutors said in court documents.

Meadows is one of several high-profile Trump loyalists – including personal attorney Rudy Guiliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., legal adviser John Eastman, attorney Jenna Ellis – who have been summoned to provide grand jury testimony in the Georgia criminal investigation.

Graham is continuing a challenge to his subpoena, while Guiliani, who was notified that he is a "target" of the investigation, appeared before the panel for six hours last week after an unsuccessful attempt to postpone his testimony.

President Donald Trump (L), stands with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC), after Republicans passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare, during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Attorneys for Guiliani and Fulton County prosecutors have declined to characterize Guiliani's testimony and whether he invoked his right against self incrimination.

In the request for Meadows' testimony, Fulton County prosecutors referred to a series of emails sent to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen between Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, "making various allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere" while urging federal authorities to launch investigations into the baseless allegations.

On Jan. 2, prosecutors allege, Meadows was involved in "setting up the call" between Trump and Raffensperger in which the then-president said: "I just want to find 11,780 votes" to flip the election.

The Fulton County election inquiry is separate from a multi-pronged Justice Department investigation examining Trump's handling of classified documents and efforts to forestall the certification of President Joe Biden's election using false slates of presidential electors.

