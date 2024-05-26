Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta
Pittsburgh
Acuña rf
1
0
1
0
McCutchen dh
4
0
0
0
Kelenic lf
4
3
3
0
Reynolds lf
4
0
1
0
Albies 2b
4
2
2
2
Joe 1b
3
0
2
0
Ozuna dh
3
0
0
0
Gonzales 2b-ss
4
0
0
0
Olson 1b
5
1
3
3
Olivares rf
4
1
1
0
d'Arnaud c
4
1
1
1
Triolo 3b
3
0
0
0
Duvall lf-rf
5
1
1
1
Bart c
0
0
0
0
Arcia ss
3
0
1
1
Grandal c
4
0
1
1
Harris cf
4
0
2
0
Taylor cf
3
0
0
0
Short 3b
4
0
0
0
Williams ss
2
0
0
0
Bae ph-2b
1
0
0
0
Atlanta
001
120
022
—
8
Pittsburgh
010
000
000
—
1
LOB_Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Acuña (8), Albies (12), d'Arnaud (13), Olson (10), Kelenic (6), Olivares (4). HR_Olson (8), Duvall (4). SF_Arcia (4), d'Arnaud (2).
Atlanta
Sale W,8-1
7
4
1
1
1
8
Jiménez
1
0
0
0
0
3
Lee
1
1
0
0
1
1
Pittsburgh
Pérez
3
4
1
1
2
2
Mlodzinski L,0-2
2
3
3
3
1
1
Stratton
2
1
0
0
0
0
Chapman
1
3
2
2
0
2
Nicolas
1
3
2
2
0
2
WP_Nicolas.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:34. A_27,416 (38,753).
