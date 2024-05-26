Advertisement

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
Atlanta

Pittsburgh

Acuña rf

1

0

1

0

McCutchen dh

4

0

0

0

Kelenic lf

4

3

3

0

Reynolds lf

4

0

1

0

Albies 2b

4

2

2

2

Joe 1b

3

0

2

0

Ozuna dh

3

0

0

0

Gonzales 2b-ss

4

0

0

0

Olson 1b

5

1

3

3

Olivares rf

4

1

1

0

d'Arnaud c

4

1

1

1

Triolo 3b

3

0

0

0

Duvall lf-rf

5

1

1

1

Bart c

0

0

0

0

Arcia ss

3

0

1

1

Grandal c

4

0

1

1

Harris cf

4

0

2

0

Taylor cf

3

0

0

0

Short 3b

4

0

0

0

Williams ss

2

0

0

0

Bae ph-2b

1

0

0

0

Atlanta

001

120

022

8

Pittsburgh

010

000

000

1

LOB_Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Acuña (8), Albies (12), d'Arnaud (13), Olson (10), Kelenic (6), Olivares (4). HR_Olson (8), Duvall (4). SF_Arcia (4), d'Arnaud (2).

Atlanta

Sale W,8-1

7

4

1

1

1

8

Jiménez

1

0

0

0

0

3

Lee

1

1

0

0

1

1

Pittsburgh

Pérez

3

4

1

1

2

2

Mlodzinski L,0-2

2

3

3

3

1

1

Stratton

2

1

0

0

0

0

Chapman

1

3

2

2

0

2

Nicolas

1

3

2

2

0

2

WP_Nicolas.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:34. A_27,416 (38,753).

The Associated Press

