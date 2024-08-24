Atlético Madrid tie up deal for Atalanta star

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have on Saturday tied up an agreement for a fresh addition to the club’s first-team squad.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who points towards Juan Musso as the player all set to take his talents to Spain’s capital.

The efforts of the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano to source reinforcements between the posts, of course, was kicked up a notch over the last 24 hours.

This comes after no.2 Horațiu Moldovan was finally afforded a desired exit, linking up with Serie B outfit Sassuolo on loan for the season ahead.

🤝 Acuerdo con el @SassuoloUS para la cesión de Horațiu Moldovan al conjunto italiano, donde jugará esta temporada el guardameta rumano.



➡ https://t.co/4Pd2nFZ5f4



¡Te deseamos mucha suerte en este nuevo reto profesional! pic.twitter.com/gBkqqVV5Cw — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 23, 2024

As much left a gaping hole behind Jan Oblak in the shot-stopper ranks in Diego Simeone’s squad.

And this hole, as alluded to above, has on Saturday quickly been filled.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano:

‘Atlético Madrid agree deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Juan Musso on loan with buy clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.’

Once Atalanta have sourced a replacement, Argentine international Musso will be given the green light to make his way to Madrid.

🔴⚪️🇦🇷 Atlético Madrid agree deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Juan Musso on loan with buy clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.



Waiting for Atalanta’s replacement and then, here we go. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/MOFVReIGGM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN