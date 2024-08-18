Atlético de Madrid Newcomer Reveals Why He Chose La Liga Giants Despite Chelsea, PSG Links

Paris Saint-Germain was one of the clubs linked to former Manchester City forward Julian Álvarez. However, the player opted to join Atlético de Madrid despite Arsenal and Chelsea also reportedly keen on the player.

Álvarez moved to Atlético de Madrid for £82 million this month to continue his career in Spain. At City, Álvarez often found himself in a supporting role, coming off the bench for Erling Haaland or filling in when Kevin De Bruyne was unavailable.

During the 2023-24 season, the 24-year-old featured in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.

Despite having many suitors, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner explained his decision to join Los Colchoneros, noting that the club checked off the boxes he was looking for in his next challenge.

“I felt that I needed a change in my career,” Alvarez revealed during his official unveiling (h/t GOAL). “I needed to look for a new challenge, and I believe that this club gives me the tools to give my best. I learned a lot there [at City] and I’m grateful for the two years I’ve been there.

“I’ve come here to help the team and to fight for every title. I spoke to [Diego] Simeone, and he said he wanted me to come here. He said that I was going to help the team and they would enhance my strengths and help me improve on my weaknesses. My aim is to show my best form, help the team win, and take Atletico to the highest level.”

Even though the Parisians missed Álvarez, they’re not planning to pursue another striker despite the injury to Gonçalo Ramos. Multiple reports reveal that the capital club doesn’t intend to seek another striker.

The information also reveals that PSG have complete faith in Randal Kolo Muani and strongly trusts their other attacking players and the club’s young talents.