Atlético Madrid denounces racist chants against Vinícius

·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid on Tuesday condemned the racist chants made by some of its fans against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and pledged to work with authorities to identify those responsible.

A group of Atlético fans outside the Metropolitano stadium chanted “Vinícius, you are a monkey” before Madrid’s 2-1 win in the city derby on Sunday. Atlético could face the closure of the Metropolitano for a few games depending on the outcome of an investigation.

“Our club has always been known for being an open and inclusive space for fans of different nationalities, cultures, races, and social classes, and a few cannot tarnish the image of thousands and thousands of Atleti fans who support their team with passion and respect for their opponents,” the club said.

“These chants provoke enormous repulsion and indignation," Atlético added in its statement. "We will not allow any individual to hide behind our colors to utter insults of a racist or xenophobic nature.”

The club condemned “the unacceptable chants that a minority of fans made outside the stadium.” It pledged to immediately expel any of its members who participated.

The Spanish league similarly said “hate speech has no place in La Liga” and vowed to “work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case.” It plans to file its official report to the Spanish federation, which will weigh disciplinary action against Atlético.

The derby had been surrounded by controversy after Vinícius’ dances during recent goal celebrations were criticized by a guest in a popular sports talk show who used racist language. That prompted the 22-year-old forward, who is Black, to make a strong statement against racism, saying he believed his actions on the field were “being criminalized” and that his success as a Black Brazilian man in Europe was “annoying” to some.

After fellow Brazilian Rodrygo scored Madrid’s first goal on Sunday, he and Vinícius did their samba-like moves by one of the corner flags, fulfilling their promise to keep dancing despite the criticism.

Some Atlético fans threw objects at them.

It wasn’t the first time Vinícius was subjected to racist taunts. It happened last year during a “clásico” against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. There were also cases against other players, including Athletic Bilbao’s Iñaki Williams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the