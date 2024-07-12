Atkinson has 'more than just pace' - Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes says there is more to Gus Atkinson than just pace after his player-of-the-match display on debut in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's.

Seamer Atkinson took 5-61 in West Indies' second innings to end with match figures of 12-106, the best by an England debutant in 134 years.

The tourists were all out for 136 on the third morning as England won by an innings and 114 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

"He isn't just about out-and-out pace, he has the skill as well. His ceiling is so high," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

"We have seen a lot of potential in him going back to the 50-over World Cup. It is very exciting."

James Anderson, whose long and illustrious Test career came to end after this match, said: "He has been magnificent.

"The thing I love about Gus is that he went to India in the winter, didn't play a game, worked so hard on his game and to see the fruits of that, I am sure will help him.

"He will be an amazing cricketer for England. He has all of the attributes you need."

Stokes praises 'near-perfect' performance

Stokes said he could not have asked for a better performance to start the summer after England wrapped up victory inside three days.

After West Indies were skittled out for just 121 on day one, England scored 371 in reply with five players - including another debutant Jamie Smith - hitting half-centuries.

They then needed a little over an hour on day three to seal victory.

Asked whether it was a near-perfect performance, Stokes told Test Match Special: "Absolutely. We dominated the game. But we had to work really hard for that. We went through periods where we had to make things happen. So we are very pleased."

Asked at the post-match presentation about debutants Atkinson and Smith, Stokes added: "Before the game starts it is always amazing seeing two young lads with a boat load of talent receive those caps.

"For them to go on and put performances in like they did is very pleasing. The future for those two is looking very good."