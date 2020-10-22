ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association, Strives to Incubate High-Growth Pre-IPO Enterprises to Facilitate Strong Development of Big Data Industry

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., on October 13, 2020 it signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association (“Shenzhen Big Data Association”) for its online financial and consulting service platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”), targeting at nationwide high-tech enterprises.

Based on the strategic collaboration, Shenzhen Big Data Association will make fullest use of its leadership, deep government connections and strong industry consolidation expertise to offer an important portal for IPOEX to recruit high-tech companies with high growth potential to become members of IPOEX. The two parties plan to hold seminars and conferences across China to provide online and offline consulting for these enterprises in equity financing, business incubating and IPO consulting services etc.

Mr. Chunlei Zhao, Executive President of Shenzhen Big Data Association, commented: “We look forward to working with ATIF. Our mission is to build a resourceful platform that integrates market information, consulting, technology research and related services. Whereas IPOEX houses one of the most comprehensive investment institution database in China, supported by a professional team that provides corporate consulting, multi-faceted media and equity financing matchmaking services. We are confident our collaboration will expose high-growth companies to financing resources in the capital market and promote the fast development of big data industry.”

Following the three IPOEX cooperation signed last month, the Company announced its collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association. The association is one the few institutions that focuses on vertical sectors, national market resources, and maintains good relations with local governments and high-tech companies in China. The Company believes the collaboration will help to better prepare Chinese companies across the country to gain access to the capital market and achieve success both in business development and their enterprise values in the public market.

About Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association

Shenzhen Big Data Association was set up in 2015, and is one of the only two big data associations in Shenzhen and has subsidiary offices in 14 Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Hong Kong, Qingdao and Dongguan. It provides services nationwide that covers municipal cities and 12 provinces. Currently it has over 1,000 high-tech corporate members. The association is jointly run by professional managers and provides services in market resources consolidation and promotion, big data, technology R&D and review, copyright patent, enterprise development consulting, industrial favorable policies introduction and fundraising etc. It also works closely with local governments and big data platforms in China to build up an all-compassing “big data + digital economy” ecosystem for resource sharing and distribution. For more information, please visit: www.bd2015.org/ .

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX .com , which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Story continues