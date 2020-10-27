ATI Physical Therapy Names Brendan Gibney Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions





Bolingbrook, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolingbrook, Ill., (Oct. 27, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced Brendan Gibney as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. Gibney brings more than a decade’s worth of experience to his position, drawing upon his expertise in both operations and deal management to oversee ATI’s acquisition process from sourcing to integration. He will report to Nate Bard, ATI’s Chief Growth Officer, and join the senior leadership of the Growth Team.

In his new role, Gibney will be responsible for managing and coordinating all aspects of target identification, pipeline management, deal negotiation, transaction execution and integration of acquisitions. His charismatic and detailed approach to every element of the deal lifecycle will be imperative to driving growth of the ATI brand.

“Brendan’s unique background with operating and acquisition experience makes him a perfect fit for identifying the right companies for ATI to pursue, while creating a seamless transition for those businesses to the ATI platform,” said Nate Bard, ATI’s Chief Growth Officer. “He is an excellent addition to our team as we aggressively pursue our vision for the future.”



Gibney has a deep knowledge of building and leading teams for retail healthcare organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations for United Dental Partners (UDP), a dental service organization with locations throughout the Midwest. While with UDP, Gibney led both field operations and acquisition activity for the Company. Prior to entering the retail healthcare space, Gibney spent 8 years in private equity, including time with TA Associates.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus to merger and acquisition activity in the physical therapy space, pointing to the many challenges independent practice owners are experiencing in their efforts to survive,” said Gibney. “I’m emboldened by my new role at ATI to provide prospective partners with the operational support and investment they need to return focus to what matters most: getting people back to better health.”

