Athletics supremo Coe hits out at high ticket prices at Paris Olympics

Organisers of next year's Olympic Games in Paris were under pressure on Tuesday to reconsider the cost of tickets during the two-week extravaganza following a warning from top athletics administrator Sebastian Coe that high prices could leave embarrassing gaps in stadiums.

Coe, who heads World Athletics, said he feared fans and the families of athletes might stay away from the venues in the French capital.

The costliest tickets on the official Paris 2024 website available for the athletics sessions at the Stade de France are priced at 980 euros though tickets for other sessions can be purchased for 90 euros.

“These are going to be the most expensive ticket prices in an athletics arena that we have witnessed at an Olympic Games,” said Coe.

"These are difficult balances for any organising committee. But if I am wearing my World Athletics hat, I don’t want fans being costed out of the stadium and I certainly don’t want athletes and their families being costed out of the stadium."

Coe, who was chief of the organising committee for the 2012 Olympic in London, fired his warning on the back of his own organisation's success at the world athletics championships in Budapest where the newly built National Athletics Stadium on the banks of the river Danube enjoyed night after summer night of sell-out crowds.

