Athletics news: Diamond League cuts 200m from 2020 season in TV revamp

The Diamond League has cut the 200m sprint from its 2020 season as part of a major revamp to the competition to fit a new 90-minute broadcast window.

The discus throw, triple jump and 3000m steeplechase were also trimmed from the schedule to leave 12 events for both men and women.

While the 200m was chosen due to congestion with the 100m during an Olympic year, the other three events were selected after extensive surveys revealed they were the least popular among athletics fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 100m sprint, long jump and high jump came out as the most popular events.

“Following a detailed review of the schedule for the 90-minute broadcast window of the Diamond League, both the 200m and the 3000m steeplechase will be included in 10 meetings (5 male and 5 female) in the 2020 Diamond League season,” the IAAF said in a statement.

“Two meetings will also feature discus and triple jump (1 female and 1 male). However, none of the four disciplines will feature in the Diamond League final in 2020.”

The 2020 calendar will feature 14 meets before the final in Zurich.