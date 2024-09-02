Athletics take on the Mariners after Rooker's 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (69-68, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-78, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 172 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -141, Athletics +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Seattle Mariners after Brent Rooker had four hits on Sunday in a 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Oakland has a 59-78 record overall and a 33-35 record in home games. The Athletics are 31-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 28-40 on the road and 69-68 overall. The Mariners have gone 44-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rooker has 23 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 92 RBI for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 19-for-43 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh ranks second on the Mariners with 40 extra base hits (13 doubles and 27 home runs). Randy Arozarena is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .280 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 60-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press