Athletics look to end 6-game slide, take on the Twins

Oakland Athletics (26-45, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -178, Athletics +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a six-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 37-32 record overall and a 19-14 record in home games. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Oakland has an 11-25 record on the road and a 26-45 record overall. The Athletics are 14-29 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro leads the Twins with a .254 batting average, and has 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI. Carlos Correa is 18-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 18 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 8-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .283 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 2-8, .195 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press