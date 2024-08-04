Athletics and Dodgers play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-47, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-66, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: River Ryan (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -178, Athletics +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Oakland is 27-28 at home and 46-66 overall. The Athletics are fourth in the majors with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 64-47 record overall and a 30-27 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 54-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 20 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 79 RBI for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 12-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .309 batting average, and has 28 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs, 63 walks and 79 RBI. Gavin Lux is 12-for-30 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press