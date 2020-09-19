Athletics secure third straight postseason berth, move closer to AL West title

The Oakland Athletics are postseason bound.

With a 6-0 win against the San Francisco Giants and a Seattle Mariners 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, Oakland became the third American League team to clinch a spot in the 2020 postseason. They will join the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, who both clinched on Thursday.

The Athletics are now poised to dethrone the Houston Astros atop the AL West. Oakland’s magic number to clinch is now three, meaning it could happen as early as this weekend. Oakland has finished second to Houston in each of the last two seasons despite winning 97 regular season both years.

Unfortunately for the A’s the last two seasons ended with disappointing losses in the AL wild card game. This season, Oakland is guaranteed to play at least two postseason games, though there’s still no guarantee they’ll reach the ALDS for the first time in seven years. The new best-of-three wild card series is the first hurdle they’ll be forced to clear, and their potential opponents include the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros.

Magic Number Countdown

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins are the next American League team in line to clinch a postseason berth. Despite losing to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Twins dropped down to one. They can clinch Saturday with a win against the Cubs or a Seattle Mariners loss.

PADRES: Over in the National League, the San Diego Padres magic number to clinch a postseason berth is two. They can get in Saturday with a win in Seattle and a Cincinnati Reds loss to the Chicago White Sox.

More from Yahoo Sports: