Athletics aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Padres

Oakland Athletics (26-43, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (36-35, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0, 2.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (5-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 17-21 at home and 36-35 overall. The Padres have gone 26-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has a 26-43 record overall and an 11-23 record on the road. The Athletics have an 18-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .327 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 walks and 18 RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 17-for-41 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker is second on the Athletics with 26 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Zachary Gelof is 8-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .282 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jurickson Profar: day-to-day (knee), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press